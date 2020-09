Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 02:50 Hits: 5

The Ivory Coast Constitutional Council has approved President Alassane Ouattara's bid for a third term in office amid fresh violence. Vehicles were reportedly set alight by protesters in several cities.

