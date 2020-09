Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 02:20 Hits: 5

PANAMA CITY: Authorities in Panama have discovered a new mass grave in a remote area where in January they found the remains of seven people that police believe were tortured and killed by a religious sect. Prosecutors said Monday (Sep 14) they believe a different sect is responsible for the new ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/panama-uncovers-new-mass-grave-linked-to-human-sacrifice-13111546