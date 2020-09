Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 03:18 Hits: 5

Joe Biden branded President Donald Trump a "climate arsonist" on Monday for refusing to acknowledge global warming's role in deadly wildfires sweeping the western United States, while Trump blamed lax forestry and declared, "I don't think science knows."

