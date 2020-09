Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 02:33 Hits: 8

BOGOTA: Eight former commanders of Colombia's demobilised FARC guerrillas on Monday (Sep 14) asked forgiveness for kidnappings committed by the rebel group during the country's armed conflict and said they regretted the grave error. It is the first time since the November 2016 peace deal between ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/former-commanders-of-colombia-s-demobilised-farc-rebels-13111568