Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Coronavirus vaccines being developed in China may be ready for use by the general public as early as November, an official with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200915-china-covid-19-vaccine-may-be-ready-for-public-in-november-say-officials