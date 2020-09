Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 05:42 Hits: 5

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday will preside over the signing of historic diplomatic deals between Israel and the Gulf states of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates that could herald a dramatic shift in Middle East power dynamics and boost his reelection hopes.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200915-bahrain-and-uae-to-sign-israel-peace-deal-at-white-house-ceremony