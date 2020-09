Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 04:29 Hits: 7

Investors managing trillions in assets and more than 120 business leaders called on the European Union to commit to cut emissions by at least 55per cent by 2030 on Tuesday, saying anything less would fail to unlock the private financing needed.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/funds-and-firms-call-for-tougher-2030-eu-climate-target-13112014