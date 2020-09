Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 06:44 Hits: 7

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A fire that erupted in a landmark building in central Beirut's commercial district on Tuesday has been extinguished, civil defence official George Abou Moussa told Reuters.

