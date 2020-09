Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 06:51 Hits: 6

SAN FRANCISCO: The prestigious TED talks series is to hold its first-ever free live event next month, with Prince William and other prominent figures calling for action on climate change, the group announced on Monday (Sep 14). Known for thought-provoking speeches recorded at exclusive events, the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/climatechange/prince-william-al-gore-to-lead-free-ted-talks-on-climate-13111374