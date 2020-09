Category: World Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 14:50 Hits: 0

More than 50 writers have appealed to the German government to demand the release of imprisoned Saudi blogger Raif Badawi.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-writers-call-for-support-for-imprisoned-blogger-raif-badawi/a-54922616?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf