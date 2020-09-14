The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya: 'We want another country'

Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya: 'We want another country' In an interview with FRANCE 24, exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said she held out hope that the regime of Alexander Lukashenko would collapse in the face of mass demonstrations against his disputed re-election. She called on the regime not to engage in a bloody escalation and said the resignation of Lukashenko as president was a precondition in order to organise "free and fair and transparent" elections. "We want another country, we want another president," she said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20200914-belarus-opposition-leader-svetlana-tikhanovskaya-we-want-another-country

