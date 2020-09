Category: World Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 18:27 Hits: 2

Islamabad (Reuters) - Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday he would like convicted rapists to be publicly executed or chemically castrated, reacting to a question on the rape of a woman on a highway last week that has caused uproar in the South Asian nation.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/15/pakistani-prime-minister-suggests-chemical-castration-for-rapists