BRASILIA (Reuters) - Clinical trials for the coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca PLC and Oxford University resumed in Brazil on Monday after the country's health regulator got confirmation over the weekend that its British equivalent MHRA had approved the restart, a company representative said.

