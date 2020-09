Category: World Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 18:32 Hits: 2

COPENHAGEN, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Member states of the World Health Organization (WHO) European Region on Monday endorsed a new 5-year vision on how they want to work together with WHO Europe to meet citizens' expectations for health.

