Category: World Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 19:22 Hits: 2

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan will suspend schools for two weeks from Thursday and close places of worship, restaurants and public markets as part of renewed restrictions after a record spike in coronavirus cases in the last few days.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/15/jordan-closes-schools-in-new-curbs-after-spike-in-covid-19