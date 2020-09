Category: World Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 19:22 Hits: 2

LONDON (Reuters) - Scientists have created gene-edited pigs, goats and cattle to produce sperm with traits such as disease resistance and higher meat quality in what they say is a step towards genetically enhancing livestock to improve food production.

