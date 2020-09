Category: World Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 19:22 Hits: 2

CHICAGO (Reuters) - AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial remains on hold in the United States pending a U.S. investigation into a serious side effect in Britain even as other trials of the vaccine resume, sources familiar with the details told Reuters.

