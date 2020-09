Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 September 2020 21:53 Hits: 0

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto will be the only EU diplomatic leader to attend the signing ceremony on Tuesday in Washington for the Israel-United Arab Emirates peace deal, his spokesman said on Sunday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/hungary-only-eu-country-to-send-minister-to-israel-uae-accord-13107930