Category: World Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 00:21 Hits: 0

TALENT, Oregon: Tracy Koa, a high school teacher in Oregon, was in her classroom last Tuesday preparing for the first day of school: which would be online due to COVID-19: when her 13-year-old daughter called in alarm: A fire was coming, and they had to evacuate, now. Koa raced home. From the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-wildfire-oregon-west-coast-victims-13107948