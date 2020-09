Category: World Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 00:33 Hits: 0

The World Health Organization reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday (Sep 13), with the total rising by 307,930 in 24 hours.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/who-reports-record-one-day-increase-in-global-covid-19-cases-13107894