Category: World Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 10:00 Hits: 0

COPENHAGEN: The World Health Organization (WHO) expects Europe to see a rise in the daily number of COVID-19 deaths in October and November, the head of the body's European branch told AFP. Cases in Europe have risen sharply in recent weeks, especially in Spain and France. More than 51,000 new ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-coronavirus-more-deaths-who-europe-13109404