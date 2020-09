Category: World Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 11:07 Hits: 0

A fire has been burning since mid-July in the remote wetlands of west-central Brazil, leaving in its wake a vast charred desolation bigger than New York City.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/climatechange/brazil-amazon-pantanal-wetland-fire-climate-change-warning-13109586