Category: World Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 11:13 Hits: 0

Germany said Monday that two more European laboratories have confirmed its own findings that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent, ramping up the pressure on Moscow to shed light on the case.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/two-more-labs-confirm-navalny-novichok-poisoning--germany-13109886