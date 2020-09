Category: World Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 12:00 Hits: 0

Wearing masks and trying to keep a safe distance, more than a million pupils returned to schools across Portugal on Monday, a long-awaited moment for many after students were forced in March to learn remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/relief-and-fear-as-portuguese-students-go-back-to-school-13110064