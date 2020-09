Category: World Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 12:32 Hits: 0

Pope Francis is being "constantly monitored" for signs of the coronavirus, a top Vatican official said Monday, after the 83-year old pontiff met with a cardinal who later tested positive.

