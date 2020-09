Category: World Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 17:07 Hits: 2

Scientists said on Monday they have detected in the harshly acidic clouds of Venus a gas called phosphine that indicates microbes may inhabit Earth's inhospitable neighbour, a tantalizing sign of potential life beyond Earth.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/potential-sign-of-alien-life-detected-on-inhospitable-venus-13110606