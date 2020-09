Category: World Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 18:25 Hits: 2

French health authorities on Monday reported 6,158 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, sharply down from Saturday's record high of 10,561 and Sunday's tally of 7,183.

