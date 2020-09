Category: World Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 12:55 Hits: 0

It is highly probable that more Arab countries will, like Bahrain, follow in the footsteps of the United Arab Emirates and normalize relations with Israel. Once the supposed epicenter of the region’s worries, Palestine has become a disposable cause.

