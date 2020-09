Category: World Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 13:29 Hits: 4

The United Nations Human Rights Council has agreed to hold an urgent debate on the human rights situation in Belarus on September 18, amid a crackdown on protesters calling for President Alyaksandr Lukashenka to resign.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/un-rights-body-to-hold-urgent-debate-on-belarus-this-week/30838021.html