Category: World Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 14:17 Hits: 5

Belarus's State Border Guard Committee says the barring of the leader of Belarusian Catholics, Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz, from entering the country is due to the fact that his passport had been annulled.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/belarusian-catholic-church-head-s-passport-annulled-foreign-ministry-says/30838128.html