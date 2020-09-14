The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Iranian publishers remove images of girls from math textbook, parents add them back

The new school year in Iran is set to start on September 22 in spite of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But as parents prepared their third graders to return to school, they discovered something curious about the official math textbook for that grade. While the cover of the previous edition of the textbook featured both girls and boys playing together under a tree, the girls were missing from the 2020 cover. Many were angry at the modification and quickly took to social media to suggest their own covers.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20200914-iranian-girls-removed-textbook

