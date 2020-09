Category: World Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 14:20 Hits: 5

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The paramedics who treated Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny after he fell violently ill on a plane last month found no increase in his blood sugar in initial tests and saw no signs of a metabolic disorder, five medical sources, speaking out for the first time, told Reuters.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/14/exclusive-russian-paramedics039-accounts-challenge-moscow039s-explanation-for-navalny039s-coma---sources