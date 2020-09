Category: World Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 13:29 Hits: 4

An Indian court's decision to stall the release of a Netflix series on four Indian tycoons facing fraud allegations "freezes free speech" and hurts the company financially, the U.S. streaming giant has argued in a court filing seen by Reuters.

