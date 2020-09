Category: World Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 13:42 Hits: 4

Russia has recruited sufficient participants for its large-scale COVID-19 vaccine trial, known as a Phase III trial, the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, which is backing the vaccine, said on Monday.

