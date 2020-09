Category: World Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 14:50 Hits: 6

For good reason, Arab and Muslim-majority countries have agreed that normalizing relations with Israel must be made conditional on the end of the occupation of Palestinian territories. By breaking with this consensus, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have undermined the prospects for peace.

