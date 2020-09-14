Trump Is Criminality Personified : Rev. William Barber on Protecting the Vote Mobilizing the Poor

Category: World Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 12:49 Hits: 3

With less than two months before November, the Poor People’s Campaign has launched a push to register tens of millions of poor and low-income voters, who could decide the fate of the election. “Voting is power unleashed,” says Rev. Dr. William Barber, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign and president of Repairers of the Breach. “We’ve got to train the people on the power of the vote, the power to protect the vote, and the power to shape public policy by the vote.” The initiative is called MORE, which stands for Mobilizing, Organizing, Registering, Educating People for a Movement That Votes.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/9/14/rev_william_barber_mobilizing_poor_voters