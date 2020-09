Category: World Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 09:39 Hits: 6

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus arrived in Russia to meet Vladimir Putin on Monday, seeking Moscow's backing after a fifth consecutive weekend of huge protests demanding his resignation.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/14/belarus-leader-in-russia-on-mission-to-win-putin039s-backing