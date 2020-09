Category: World Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 09:41 Hits: 6

ROME (Reuters) - After a six-month shutdown, the longest in Europe, Italy reopened most of its schools on Monday, testing the organisational skills of the government, the nerves of teachers and the self-control of excited students.

