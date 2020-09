Category: World Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 04:41 Hits: 7

Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka will meet on September 14 with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the first face-to-face talks between the two leaders since a wave of demonstrations demanding Lukashenka’s resignation erupted following his disputed reelection last month.

