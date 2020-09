Category: World Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 08:27 Hits: 12

Germany says independent reviews by laboratories in France and Sweden have confirmed evidence that Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent from the Novichok group.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/germany-says-two-independent-foreign-labs-confirm-navalny-was-poisoned-with-novichok/30837451.html