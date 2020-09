Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 September 2020 23:37 Hits: 6

Neymar was sent off on his return from Covid-19 quarantine after reacting to an alleged racist slur as Marseille snapped their 20-match winless run against Paris Saint-Germain with a 1-0 victory over the reigning Ligue 1 champions on Sunday.

