Austria's Dominic Thiem finally claimed his maiden Grand Slam title with a stunning comeback to beat Germany's Alexander Zverev 2-6 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-6(6) in a nerve-jangling battle of wills in the U.S. Open final on Sunday.

