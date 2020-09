Category: World Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 08:18 Hits: 7

KIGALI (Reuters) - Paul Rusesabagina, portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwanda's 1994 genocide, appeared in a Rwandan court amid tight security on Monday, where prosecutors are expected to formally charge him and hear his plea.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/14/039hotel-rwanda-hero039-appears-in-rwandan-court-amid-tight-security