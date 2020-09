Category: World Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 05:31 Hits: 5

President Donald Trump will travel to California on Monday to be briefed about its devastating wildfires while Democratic rival Joe Biden plans a speech on the matter from Delaware, bringing climate change to the forefront of the presidential campaign.

