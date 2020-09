Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 September 2020 14:46 Hits: 3

Security forces in balaclavas have arrested hundreds of protesters during the latest massive demo in central Minsk. Dozens were immediately transferred to prison as rights groups again complained of police brutality.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/belarus-400-protesters-detained-during-march-of-heroes/a-54911863?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf