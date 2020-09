Category: World Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 02:46 Hits: 6

EU leaders will talk to Chinese President Xi Jinping seeking trade and investment Monday, despite tensions over Hong Kong's freedoms and Beijing's treatment of its Uighur minority.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200914-eu-leaders-to-hold-trade-talks-with-china-despite-rifts-over-human-rights