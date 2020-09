Category: World Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 07:17 Hits: 8

Japan's ruling party on Monday elected chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga as its new leader, making him all but certain to replace Shinzo Abe as the country's next prime minister.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200914-japan-s-yoshihide-suga-wins-leadership-race-to-succeed-outgoing-pm-shinzo-abe