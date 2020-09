Category: World Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 06:33 Hits: 9

Australia's second most populous state of Victoria on Monday reported seven deaths from the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 35 new cases, its lowest daily rise in infections since late June.

