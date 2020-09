Category: World Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 01:20 Hits: 7

The Democratic governors of California, Oregon, and Washington say the fires are a consequence of climate change, taking aim at President Trump.

Read more https://ezorigin.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2020/0913/Death-toll-rises-as-firefighters-battle-West-Coast-wildfires?icid=rss