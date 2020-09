Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 September 2020 09:27 Hits: 0

More than 4,000 homes and other structures have been incinerated in California alone over the past three weeks, but in the small mountain town of Paradise, many residents have chosen to defy the recurring wildfires, rebuilding the place they call home. FRANCE 24’s Alyssa Caverly reports.

